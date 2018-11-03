Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€14.20” Price Target for Aixtron (AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €14.20 ($16.51) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIXA. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.32 ($16.65).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €11.60 ($13.48) on Thursday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

