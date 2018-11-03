BestChain (BEST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, BestChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. BestChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BestChain Profile

BestChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain. The official website for BestChain is bestchain.hol.es.

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

