BG Group (BRGYY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.17

Media stories about BG Group (OTCMKTS:BRGYY) have trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BG Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS BRGYY opened at $15.22 on Friday. BG Group has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

About BG Group

BG Group Limited, formerly BG Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based natural gas company. The Company has a portfolio of business interests focused on gas and oil exploration and production and on liquefied natural gas (LNG). It has two business segments: Upstream, which includes exploration and production and liquefaction, and LNG Shipping & Marketing, which combines the development and use of LNG import facilities with the purchase, shipping and sale of LNG and re-gasified natural gas.

