BHP Billiton (BLT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLT. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.94 ($23.14).

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

BHP Billiton stock opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($21.05) on Thursday. BHP Billiton has a 1-year low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.