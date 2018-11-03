BidaskClub Downgrades Amazon.com (AMZN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (down previously from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,665.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,088.52 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $781.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,272 shares of company stock worth $66,675,598 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 65,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,966,757,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.