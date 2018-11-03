BidaskClub Downgrades Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 186,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.