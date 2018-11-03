BidaskClub Downgrades FirstService (FSV) to Sell

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.34. 138,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.25 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.