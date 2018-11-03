BidaskClub Downgrades Spark Energy (SPKE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of SPKE opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $264.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of -1.94. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spark Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -152.08%.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $284,129.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 996,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,831.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 180,098 shares of company stock worth $1,472,084 and have sold 68,223 shares worth $597,922. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spark Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

