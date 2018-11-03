BidaskClub Upgrades Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Hold

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($9.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director John M. Boushy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,139 shares in the company, valued at $459,083.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,119,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457,482 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 23,450,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,707 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,257,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304,874 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 4,707,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,211 shares during the period.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

