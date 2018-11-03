BidaskClub Upgrades Scholastic (SCHL) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,411. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.19. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Scholastic news, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $583,791.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 28,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,163,991.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,375.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,488 shares of company stock worth $3,049,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,558,000 after acquiring an additional 178,814 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

