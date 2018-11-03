Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $201,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

