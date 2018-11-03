Bio-Path (BPTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Bio-Path worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.