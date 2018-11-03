BioTelemetry (BEAT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEAT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, insider Fred Broadway sold 90,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $5,857,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,240.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1,493.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 33.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

