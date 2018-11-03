Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.06 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00010502 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $16,800.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000524 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001136 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000588 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 14,205,214 coins and its circulating supply is 13,526,692 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

