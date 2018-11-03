BitBoost Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (BBT)

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, BitBoost has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBoost has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBoost token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00149512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00252514 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $616.09 or 0.09662334 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitBoost Token Profile

BitBoost was first traded on March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official message board is medium.com/bitboost. BitBoost’s official website is www.bitboost.net. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

