Bitcloud Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 178.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 209.2% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,462.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 26,317,530 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

