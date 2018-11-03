BitDegree Reaches One Day Volume of $1,212.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 12% higher against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $1,212.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00250273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.57 or 0.09716913 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012560 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitDegree was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,337,711 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

