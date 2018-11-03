BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

BJ opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,593,940.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy Yin sold 15,034,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $390,901,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

