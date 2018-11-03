Black Hills Corp (BKH) Position Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 119.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Howard Weil started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.83 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.55%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.