Blackline (BL) Stock Price Down 9.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) fell 9.6% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blackline traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $42.51. 1,990,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 461,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 15,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $735,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,834.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,618.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,473,883. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Blackline by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Blackline in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

