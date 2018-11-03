BlackRock Inc. Has $10.75 Million Position in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 15.3% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

LCUT stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lifetime Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $19.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $148.65 million for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

