BlackRock Inc. Invests $11.11 Million in Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Stock

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,338,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of Exela Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XELA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 425.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 293,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its position in Exela Technologies by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 433,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

XELA opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter. Exela Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,672.80%. On average, analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

