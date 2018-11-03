BlitzPredict Hits Market Capitalization of $564,755.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $564,755.00 and approximately $28,152.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00024853 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005913 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00045127 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,812,338 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.