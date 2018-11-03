Bloom Energy (BE) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,310,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

