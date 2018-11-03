Blue Bird (BLBD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 130,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.47. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $314.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.90 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $27,155,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 27,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $636,939.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,410.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,976,317 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 490.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 447.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.