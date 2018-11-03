Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 128,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,048.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

