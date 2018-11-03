bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,588. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $150,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568 shares in the company, valued at $236,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 20,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total value of $3,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,359 shares of company stock worth $6,761,176. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 233,175 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 41.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 67.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 129,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 662.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 117,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.