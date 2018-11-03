B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M Euro VALUE/ADR alerts:

Shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M Euro VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.