BMO Capital Markets Raises NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Price Target to $75.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.38.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,451,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $121,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 221.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.