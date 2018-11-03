BnrtxCoin (BNX) Achieves Market Cap of $20,268.00

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. BnrtxCoin has a market cap of $20,268.00 and $0.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BnrtxCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000310 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Profile

BnrtxCoin (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 34,774,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com.

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BnrtxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

