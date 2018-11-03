Boeing Co (BA) Position Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 33,457.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 33,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,421,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $357.75 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $259.56 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

