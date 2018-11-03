Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “$1,300.00” Price Target for Markel (MKL)

Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 target price on Markel (NYSE:MKL) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2019 earnings at $38.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Markel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,265.25.

MKL stock traded up $12.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,079.71. 33,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,960. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,020.00 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total value of $239,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,014,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,675. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 636.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

