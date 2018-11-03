Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,869,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,669,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,668,000 after acquiring an additional 106,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,380,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,029,000 after acquiring an additional 375,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,414,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,906,000 after acquiring an additional 592,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,878,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

