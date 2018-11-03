Boston Family Office LLC Sells 325 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $168.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.59 and a 1-year high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

