Boston Family Office LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $308,744,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. MED increased their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

WELL stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

