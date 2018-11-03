Bovie Medical (BVX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.25-0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8-16.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.35 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bovie Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bovie Medical in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bovie Medical from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of Bovie Medical stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.66. 315,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,788. Bovie Medical has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

