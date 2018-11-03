Bovie Medical (BVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bovie Medical had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bovie Medical updated its FY18 guidance to $(0.25-0.26) EPS.

Shares of BVX stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Bovie Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bovie Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bovie Medical in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bovie Medical from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Bovie Medical Company Profile

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

