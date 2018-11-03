Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.