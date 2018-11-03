Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $312,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus set a $106.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

