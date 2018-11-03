Brf S.A. (BRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Get BRF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in BRF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in BRF by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 244,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BRF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 848,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 366,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,183,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.07. 1,333,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,320. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BRF has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.