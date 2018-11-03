Brian K. Halak Sells 564,300 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Brian K. Halak sold 564,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $7,708,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DRNA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $844.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.43. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.