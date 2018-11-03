Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGG shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of BGG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 428,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $650.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.05. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,492.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,347.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 32.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 95,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

