Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY18 guidance to $3.14-$3.16 EPS.

BFAM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $120.07.

In other news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,430 shares of company stock worth $6,236,048. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

