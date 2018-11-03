British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,210 ($41.94) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,761.18 ($62.21).

LON:BATS traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,342.50 ($43.68). The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.76), for a total value of £68,941.95 ($90,084.87). Also, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total value of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

