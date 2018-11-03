Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $88.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $359.06 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $402.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.30. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,935,000 after purchasing an additional 271,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.