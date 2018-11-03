Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc – (CANG) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CANG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cango in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cango in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118. Cango has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $13.90.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

