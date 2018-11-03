Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report $24.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of NKTR opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,106.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

