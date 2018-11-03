Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.82 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report $24.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of NKTR opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,106.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply