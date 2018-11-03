Brokerages Anticipate RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. RGC Resources also reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RGC Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

