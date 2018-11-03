Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Price Target at $113.50

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th.

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $241,059.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $129,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,158 shares of company stock worth $1,440,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 807,986 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 615,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 605,674 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 416,446 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,960,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.76 on Monday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The business had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cloud computing company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

