Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Price Target at $25.67

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,751.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth $169,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 6,817.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Plains by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.00. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.90.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
